Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian receives heartfelt tribute from mom Kris Jenner as she rings in her 46th birthday

Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday
Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday

For Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian will always be her “precious” little girl!

On Friday, April 18, the 69-year-old American media personality turned to her official Instagram handle to ring in her “beautiful” daughter’s 46th birthday.

In her heartfelt post, Kris penned a moving tribute to her first-born, which was accompanied by a huge collection of adorable photographs taken over the years since her childhood.

“Happy Birthday to my first born, my gift from God, my beautiful Kourtney!!!! The day you made me a Mommy my world completely changed, and ever since, you have given me so much joy, love, purpose, and the most beautiful memories I could have ever dreamed of,” wrote Kris.

She continued, “I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. You are the most amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… and you inspire me every day with your strength, your faith, your heart, and your ability to live life on your own terms.”

While concluding the sweet tribute, Kris Jenner expressed, “I wish you the most magical birthday, my precious girl!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever. Mommy. @kourtneykardash.”

Commenting on the post, several fans also poured in their love and admiration for the mother-daughter duo, while many others penned sweet birthday wishes.

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'

Ryan Gosling teams up with Shawn Levy for his new film 'Starfighter'
Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari pens sweet wish for husband Siddharth on his 46th birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Sydney Sweeney spotted singing sad song amid Jonathan Davino split
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to plead 'not guilty' in upcoming May trial?
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Julia Garner cast as Shalla-Bal to join Silver Surfer in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Lana Del Rey wows fans with her new soulful rendition from 'Henry, Come On'
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Ed Sheeran reveals creative journey behind ‘Azizam’ music video after release
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Katy Perry drops exciting update about her upcoming 'The Lifetimes Tour'
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
David Schwimmer pens sweet note for Holocaust survivor Elizabeth Wilf
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
Brooklyn Beckham snubs Victoria on her 51st birthday
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
BTS Jin set to embark on his first-ever solo world tour
Blake Lively faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ inclusion on TIME’s most influential list
Blake Lively faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ inclusion on TIME’s most influential list
Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance
Anne Hathaway ignites plastic surgery rumors after Ralph Lauren appearance