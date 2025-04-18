Kris Jenner gushes over ‘precious’ daughter Kourtney on her 46th birthday

For Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian will always be her “precious” little girl!
On Friday, April 18, the 69-year-old American media personality turned to her official Instagram handle to ring in her “beautiful” daughter’s 46th birthday.
In her heartfelt post, Kris penned a moving tribute to her first-born, which was accompanied by a huge collection of adorable photographs taken over the years since her childhood.
“Happy Birthday to my first born, my gift from God, my beautiful Kourtney!!!! The day you made me a Mommy my world completely changed, and ever since, you have given me so much joy, love, purpose, and the most beautiful memories I could have ever dreamed of,” wrote Kris.
She continued, “I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. You are the most amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… and you inspire me every day with your strength, your faith, your heart, and your ability to live life on your own terms.”
While concluding the sweet tribute, Kris Jenner expressed, “I wish you the most magical birthday, my precious girl!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever. Mommy. @kourtneykardash.”
Commenting on the post, several fans also poured in their love and admiration for the mother-daughter duo, while many others penned sweet birthday wishes.