Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott share first public kiss amid blooming romance

Louis and Zara, who initially sparked dating rumours in March, packed on the PDA for the first time in LA

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott aren’t shying away to show love to each other publicly anymore!

The new couple have taken their blossoming romance to the next level as they shared a passionate kiss on the streets of Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the One Direction singer and the Love Island star went public with their new relationship after being spotted on a lunch date at Soho Beach House in Malibu.

Now, the Daiy Mail has obtained the snaps of lovebirds, in which the duo has truly cemented their relationship with a steamy smooch outside their luxury holiday rental as they parted ways.

In the images, Louis and Zara could be seen holding hands as they walked to a waiting chauffeur before sharing a romantic kiss.

Photo: BACKGRID
Photo: BACKGRID

During the outing, Louis cut a casual figure in a black hoodie and joggers and went without shoes as he said goodbye to her new fling who was heading to the airport.

Meanwhile, Zara donned a blue tracksuit and Adidas trainers as she went make-up free beneath a pair of trendy aviator shades.

Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott’s public display of affection comes days after they went Instagram official.

