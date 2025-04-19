'Emily in Paris' season 5 unveils major cast changes ahead of filming

Emily in Paris has been gearing for it's return to Netflix with fifth season.
The filming for the rom-com is set to take place in Rome and would start in May 2025, with some major changes to the cast.
Lilly Collins, who plays the title character of Emily Cooper in the Netflix hit series, is set to reprise the role alongside eight of her previous co-stars, who are confirmed to return for the season 5.
However, one character has confirmed their exit from the show, while the return of several other stars is also uncertain, as they have not yet signed on for the next season yet.
Actors that have not signed for season 5
As reported by Variety, Camille Razat, who played Camille will not be returning to the set, along with her love interest Sofia Sideris, played by Melia Kreiling.
Along with that, Thalia Besson, who joined the show in season four as Genevieve, Laurent's daughter, has not yet signed for the next season.
Paul Forman, who plays Ashley Park's love interest, throughout past two season has also not been confirmed to return to the season, however since duo have been dating in real life as well, hence, it has been reported that he might return to the show.
Notably, season 5 story is expected to follow the conclusion of the fourth instalment, and the filming will begin in Rome before it moves back to Paris, with the show slated to premiere in the later part of 2025.