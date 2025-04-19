LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a high-stakes NBA playoff run, with their first-round matchup set against the Minnesota Timberwolves under the leadership of LeBron James.
The 40-year-old-age NBA player has been working through injury woes all season. He most recently dealt with a groin injury, keeping him on the sideline for a handful of games over the past several months.
Speaking after a practice session, James addressed the team’s playoff readiness — and the pivotal role Doncic will play.
According to team beat reporter Jovan Buha, James is "probable" for Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play the first game of the series on Saturday at 8:30pm ET. Los Angeles enters the game as a 4.5-point favourite over the Timberwolves, according to ESPN BET.
“You want to be healthy going into a postseason run—that’s most important. And then you want to be playing at a high level, especially in those must-win games down the stretch. We’ve had that intensity lately," Lebron James said.
During the season, James has averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.
While noting the excitement surrounding the playoffs and the team’s recent momentum, James emphasised that health and focus are the true keys to a deep postseason run.
To note, LeBron James is gearing up to win his fifth ring while bringing Los Angeles its second NBA title.