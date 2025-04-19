LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs

LeBron James emphasises that health and focus are the true keys to deep postseason run

LeBron James gets major update ahead NBA playoffs
LeBron James gets major update ahead NBA playoffs

Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a high-stakes NBA playoff run, with their first-round matchup set against the Minnesota Timberwolves under the leadership of LeBron James.

The 40-year-old-age NBA player has been working through injury woes all season. He most recently dealt with a groin injury, keeping him on the sideline for a handful of games over the past several months.

Speaking after a practice session, James addressed the team’s playoff readiness — and the pivotal role Doncic will play.

According to team beat reporter Jovan Buha, James is "probable" for Game 1 against the Timberwolves.

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play the first game of the series on Saturday at 8:30pm ET. Los Angeles enters the game as a 4.5-point favourite over the Timberwolves, according to ESPN BET.

“You want to be healthy going into a postseason run—that’s most important. And then you want to be playing at a high level, especially in those must-win games down the stretch. We’ve had that intensity lately," Lebron James said. 

During the season, James has averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game.

While noting the excitement surrounding the playoffs and the team’s recent momentum, James emphasised that health and focus are the true keys to a deep postseason run.

To note, LeBron James is gearing up to win his fifth ring while bringing Los Angeles its second NBA title.

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot

Ryan Coogler confirms talks with Gillian Anderson for ‘X-Files’ reboot
UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday

UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday
Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report

Bluesky to launch a new verification system: Report
Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show

Hugh Jackman takes playful jab at Ryan Reynolds during live show
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt moment with daughter Bella on her third birthday
Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice
Joe Thompson, ex-footballer dies at 36 after battling cancer twice
Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer
Jake Paul eyes big fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer
Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41
Roman Reigns shares retirement plans ahead of WrestleMania 41
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Simone Biles reacts to Time100 Most Influential People of 2025 honour
Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina
Gio Lopez, former South Alabama Jaguars star makes it to North Carolina
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Fortnite to include WWE superstars’ skins for WrestleMania: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Ubisoft to launch battle royale game inspired by Apex Legends: Report
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event
Wesley Bryan faces ban by PGA Tour ahead of LIV-backed event
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements
Rafael Nadal to receive special tribute at French Open for legendary achievements