Saif Ali Khan joins hands with Priyadarshan for gripping thriller role

Saif Ali Khan is set to take on a challenging new role as a visually impaired man in director Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller.
As per Bollywood Hungama, the Agent Vinod star has confirmed he will joined the cast of Priyadarshan’s upcoming flick.
Khan confirms the news, saying, "Yes, I am doing a film with Priyadarshan next. I play a blind guy. Very exciting.”
Notably, it will be the first time when Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan collaborate for a film.
They have both worked in the Indian film industry for more than 25 years each but they never worked together.
It is pertinent to mention here that the film will depart from Priyadarshan’s trademark comedy style, instead delivering a gripping thriller that showcases a different side of the veteran filmmaker.
Priyadarshan shared, “I’ve always liked Saif’s screen presence. I was waiting for something suitable to do with him.”
It is reported that the movie is set to be a remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam classic Oppam, where Mohanlal played a blind watchman who confronted a serial killer.
On the other hand, Saif will next be seen in Netflix’s Jewel Thief, a high-stakes heist drama in which he stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.
Kareena Kapoor’s husband last appeared in Devara: Part 1 opposite Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.
Saif Ali Khan will also play a role in Race 4, with Sidharth Malhotra expected to join him in an important role.