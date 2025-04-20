‘The Crown’ star Olivia Williams makes harrowing revelation about cancer battle

The Crown actress Olivia Williams has opened up about about her four-year health mystery that led to a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2018.
During a recent interview with The Times, the 56-years-old actress revealed that years of misdiagnoses and delayed treatment have left her with a lifelong battle against cancer.
“If someone had f------ well diagnosed me in the four years I’d been saying I was ill, when they told me I was menopausal or had irritable bowel syndrome or [was] crazy. I used that word advisedly because one doctor referred me for a psychiatric assessment, then one operation possibly could have cleared the whole thing and I could describe myself as cancer-free, which I cannot now ever be,” she told the outlet.
Williams went on to explain that by the time doctors removed the tumor, it had already spread to her liver.
The Sixth Sense further shared that she now gets “zapped by microwave ablation” to treat recurring metastasized cancer cells in her body.
“We’ve been playing whack-a-mole every time they appear,” she added.
Despite her challenges, Olivia Williams is advocating for the development of a "cheap, early test" to detect pancreatic cancer.
Currently, she is supporting the London Marathon’s charity of the year, Pancreatic Cancer UK, in order to help generate funding for the cause.