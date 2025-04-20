Rebel Wilson rocks adorable bunny costume for Easter celebration with daughter

Rebel Wilson is a cute bunny this Easter!

To get into the festive spirit of Easter, The Hustle actress decided to dress in an adorable bunny costume as she participated in a fun egg hunt with her daughter.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, April 20, the 45-year-old Australian actress and comedian shared a three-photo post, featuring her sweet snaps in the cute attire.

The Senior Year starlet was captured dressed in a pastel-colored outfit, including a green striped top layered with a sky-blue jacket and a pair of white pants.

She also wore a large white bunny head and a pair of fluffy gloves to complete the look.

Meanwhile, the picturesque garden in the backdrop with pink cherry blossom trees and scattered flower petals on the grass gave a sweet and festive springtime vibe to the photo.

‘Happy Easter everyone! I dressed as the Easter Bunny to do an egg hunt with my daughter…and then may have had a dozen Cadbury Creme eggs,” she captioned.

Inviting her fans for a big challenge, she continued to pen, “am planning on going OFF chocolate tomorrow to do a challenge! Anyone with me? 6 weeks NO CHOCOLATE CHALLENGE starting Monday?”

The heartwarming and adorable post received immense love from Rebel Wilson’s fans who gushed over the actress’s cute ensemble.

While several of them gladly accepted the challenge, asking the Pitch Perfect starlet to count them in.

