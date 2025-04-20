What is Angelman syndrome? Colin Farrell shares about his son's rare condition

Oscar-nominated star Colin Farrell has shared an emotional health update regarding his son James, who has Angelman syndrome.
Angelman syndrome is a complex genetic disorder that affects the nervous system, which leads to motor coordination deficits, and limited speech.
The actor revealed that Farrell and his ex-partner, Kim Bordenave, are exploring options to move his son James into a long-term care facility, as his son grows.
Angelman syndrome typically manifests between six and twelve months of age, with early signs such as a lack of crawling, and more.
With the growth of children, symptoms include difficulty walking, seizures, and cognitive disability. A person diagnosed with the disease may require permanent support.
While speaking to Candis Magazine, Farrell stated: “It’s tricky – some parents will say, ‘I want to take care of my child myself,’ and I respect that. But my horror would be, what if I have a heart attack tomorrow, and, God forbid, James’ mother, Kim, has a car crash... and then James is on his own?”
As James transitions into adulthood and ages out of many publicly supported care programmes accessible to children with cognitive disabilities, Farrell has founded an organisation in honour of James to support neurodevelopmental disorder services.