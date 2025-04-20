Ananya Panday celebrates ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ box office success

Ananya Panday is over the moon about Kesari Chapter 2's box office milestone.

On Sunday, the Call Me Bae starlet expressed her gratitude on the record breaking box office collection of her latest film.

She wrote in a statement on social media, “A case that shook the empire. A film that’s shaking the box office. Book your tickets now (link in bio) #KesariChapter2 in cinemas now, worldwide.”

Kesari Chapter 2 has garnered ₹17.50 crore net in India in its first two days of release.

Ananya also praised her co-stars and director in another post, “We need more people in the world like Dilreet Gill and I’m so honoured to have played her on screen in #KesariChapter2.”

The statement further read, “Eternally grateful for all the love and passion pouring in for the film and my character would never have been possible without @karanstyagi @bindraamritpal @karanjohar and @akshaykumar sir @apoorva1972 and @actormaddy sir it is a film I will forever be proud to be a part of.”

To note, Kesari Chapter 2 has become the 7th highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

The hit film also stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

According to Hindustan Times, Kesari 2 might surpass John Abraham's Diplomat and Shahid Kapoor's Deva by Monday.

