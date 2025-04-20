Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final

Sabalenka is aiming to win her first title of the tournament as she couldn't win the final in any of her previous attempts

Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final

World number one Aryana Sabalenka advanced to her fourth Stuttgart Open final on Sunday, April 20.

The player defeated Jasmine Paolini with a score of 7-5, 6-4.

Despite almost losing 5-2 lead in the first set, Sabalenka kept her composure and won the set, as per BBC Sports.

In the second set, Paolini started strong, winning the first three games but Sabalenka eventually managed to recover and won a tough match.

After winning the match, the Belarusian shared, "She (Paolini) makes me work for every point. It was hard to get the win. I was just trying to stay aggressive, to put as much pressure on her."

The player is aiming to win her first title of the tournament as she couldn't win the final in any of her previous three attempts.

Sabalenka began the year in a strong way by winning the Brisbane International tournament.

She then won her first ever Miami Open tittle by defeating Jessica Pegula.

The 26-year-old achieved this victory after losing in the finals of both the Australian Open and Indian Wells tournaments.

Sabalenka is now scheduled to play her final match against Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, April 21.

Ostapenko secured her spot in the final by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova with 6-4, 6-4.

It is worth mentioning that Sabalenka has won all three of her previous encounters against Ostapenko.

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service

Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service
Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City

Best cheddar cheese in UK revealed: Tesco own-brand tops Cathedral City
Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

Britney Spears honored by Tyla at Coachella amid Bobby Brown backlash

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites

SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans
China hosts groundbreaking Yizhuang half-marathon with robots racing humans