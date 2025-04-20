Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final

World number one Aryana Sabalenka advanced to her fourth Stuttgart Open final on Sunday, April 20.
The player defeated Jasmine Paolini with a score of 7-5, 6-4.
Despite almost losing 5-2 lead in the first set, Sabalenka kept her composure and won the set, as per BBC Sports.
In the second set, Paolini started strong, winning the first three games but Sabalenka eventually managed to recover and won a tough match.
After winning the match, the Belarusian shared, "She (Paolini) makes me work for every point. It was hard to get the win. I was just trying to stay aggressive, to put as much pressure on her."
The player is aiming to win her first title of the tournament as she couldn't win the final in any of her previous three attempts.
Sabalenka began the year in a strong way by winning the Brisbane International tournament.
She then won her first ever Miami Open tittle by defeating Jessica Pegula.
The 26-year-old achieved this victory after losing in the finals of both the Australian Open and Indian Wells tournaments.
Sabalenka is now scheduled to play her final match against Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, April 21.
Ostapenko secured her spot in the final by defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova with 6-4, 6-4.
It is worth mentioning that Sabalenka has won all three of her previous encounters against Ostapenko.