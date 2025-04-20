Meghan Markle drops video message after William skips Charles’ Easter service

Meghan Markle has released a “surprising” video message after Prince William and Kate Middleton skipped King Charles’ Easter Sunday service.
On Sunday, April 20, the Duchess of Sussex released a delightful message on Instagram to mark the Easter holiday.
In the shared clip, Prince Harry’s wife can be seen donning a gorgeous white dress with her hair tied in a bun.
Meghan watched a mother duck leading her adorable ducklings in a row.
She captioned the post, “Wishing you a Happy Easter full of love….and surprises!”
Her delightful message comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales decided not to join the rest of royals at St George's Chapel for service.
According to Mirror, William wants to "enjoy some extended time as a family over Easter.”
The Waleses seemingly want to spend "time together" before Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte go back to school.
Charles also issued a heartfelt wish on the big holiday, “He is Risen! Wishing a peaceful and happy Easter Sunday to all who celebrate.”
Many key royals joined the monarch for the annual gathering including Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Moreover, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also joined his majesty and Queen Camilla for the big day.