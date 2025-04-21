Danish Royals release Princess Isabella’s new portraits on her 18th birthday

Happy birthday Princess Isabella!
To ring in the milestone 18th birthday of the beautiful Princess, the Royal Family of Denmark released new portraits, featuring Isabella in a drop-dead gorgeous look.
Taking to the official Instagram account of the Danish Royal Family, King Frederik and Queen Mary shared a three-slide post that showcased breathtaking glimpses from Princess Isabella’s 18th birthday photoshoot.
“18 years ago today, Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella was born. The birthday itself is marked by the publication of the Princess's first official gala portraits,” captioned the Royal Couple.
They continued, “The Princess was photographed in the Knight's Hall in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, and in the portraits, Her Royal Highness wears the Order of the Elephant with breast star, a diadem with turquoises and diamonds, and a miniature portrait of the Order of the Elephant of her father, His Majesty the King.”
For her special day, the Princess looked breathtaking in a luxurious off-shoulder, floor-length orange silk gown adorned with pleats, which gave it a regal look.
On the post, several royal fans penned heartfelt wishes for Princess Isabella as they congratulated and wished her on the milestone birthday and gushed on her gorgeous portraits.
“Such a strong, funny, smart, loving and beautiful young woman. A big congratulations, Princess Isabella,” commented one.
Another expressed, “Happy 18th birthday princess Isabella What beautiful portraits.”
“Big congratulations to Princess Isabella! What a wonderful color of the dress and the princess looks incredibly beautiful!” a third gushed.
Princess Isabella of Denmark celebrates her 18th birthday today, on April 21, 2025