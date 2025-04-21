Prince Andrew's Royal comeback ‘certain’ after shocking Easter appearance

Prince Andrew made a shocking appearance alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on Easter Sunday, joining King Charles and other senior royal family members.
The surprising appearance of the disgraced Duke of the York has sparked speculation about his potential return to royal duties.
According to a Royal author Phil Dampier, it's "only a matter of time" before Andrew is welcomed back as a working royal, citing King Charles's love for his brother.
"He doesn't want him to be completely outcast. It was very much a show of family unity,” he told GB News.
Phil continued, "He's not totally out in the cold, but I think it's too early to say it's any kind of comeback for him."
The Royal expert further claimed that Prince William’s absence from the traditional celebration made Prince Andrew’s appearance “easier.”
“It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there's no future for the Duke of York,” he noted.
Phil continued, "He doesn't believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."
Dampier suggested William's absence made Andrew's appearance easier: "It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn't there,” he added.
Prince Andrew's reappearance comes just weeks after his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, claimed to be dying in Australia.
Prince Andrew's Virginia Giuffre case:
Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in 2021, alleging sexual assault.
The accuser claimed that she was forced to have sexual encounters with Andrew at the age of 17 after being sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.
However, thedisgraced duke of York denied all these claims.
The following year, she reached an out-of-court settlement with the prince for an undisclosed amount.