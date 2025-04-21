Princess Eugenie shares rare click of son as they mark Easter Sunday

Princess Eugenie has shared the highlight of her Easter celebration with her youngest son Ernest.
On Sunday, April 20, Eugenie turned to her Instagram account to mark the occasion with an adorable snap of herself with her youngest son.
In the click, the 35-year-old British Royal was seen crouched down next to Ernest on the bank of a lank in a flourishing garden, with their backs turned to the camera.
Furthermore, the social media post saw Eugenie holding the hand of her two-year-old, as she was dressed in a flowing yellow dress with puffed sleeves.
Meanwhile, Ernest was dressed in an adorable outfit of dark trousers and a navy jumper.
The social media post was accompanied with the caption, "Happy Easter," with a hatching egg emoji.
Along with that, she also shared a closeup of the click on her Instagram Stories, where she could be seen smiling at the camera as Ernest enjoys the lake view.
Earlier in the day, Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and sister Princess Beatrice, attended Royal Family's traditional Easter Sunday service in Windsor.
For the occasion, the mother-of-two was donned in an all white ensemble with a matching veiled headpiece.
With the Royal Family, she displayed a relaxed demeanour, as she was seen smiling and chatting with husband and her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.