Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan mark 18th wedding anniversary with family snap

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrate 18 years of togetherness by spending delightful family time

Aishwarya Rai is celebrating 18th wedding anniversary with husband Abhishek Bachchan.

On Sunday night, April 20, the 51-year-old Indian actress turned to Instagram to share a sweet family selfie on the occasion of her and the Dasvi actor’s 18 years of togetherness.

In the caption, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet dropped a white heart, while alongside it was the heartwarming photograph.

The selfie showcased the sweet and happy family that includes Aishwarya, Abhishek and their little girl Aradhya Bachchan.

In the photo, which was captured by the Devdas actress, the parents-daughter trio was seen smiling for the camera.

For the special day, the lovebirds and their daughter twinned in white outfits. Abhishek Bachchan was featured holding his beloved wife and adorable daughter.

On the post, several fans also joined the sweet family in celebration by dropping heartfelt comments.

“Love how Abhishek's glasses match your lipstick!” one quipped, while another wished, “Happppy Wedding Anniversary to the lovebirds.”

A third wrote, “Plz stay happy. You guys are so adorable together.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s marriage was recently marred by several split claims and speculations, with many suggesting that the I Want To Talk actor had been dating his Dasvi costar Nimrat Kaur.

The speculations fueled when the couple arrived separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding, held a few months back.

It was also claimed that after Abhishek’s alleged affair, the Mohabbatein actress seperated her house and moved in a new home with daughter Aradhya.

However, with this post, Aishwarya Rai dismissed the rumors of any issue between her and Abhishek Bachchan.

