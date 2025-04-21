‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop

Rani Mukerji is set to return as as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the upcoming film Mardaani 3.

On April 21, the producers of the movie released the first look and release date on Instagram.

Rani can be seen wearing a black shirt, paired with blue denims and black boots, holding a gun and pointing it towards the camera.

Along with the poster, Yash Raj Films also revealed the release date of the film, which is February 27, 2026.

The caption of the post read, "The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026.”

Fans reaction on ‘Mardaani 3’:

Rani Mukerji's bold look won the heart of her fans all around the globe.

A fan commented, "Can't wait to see Rani jee kick butt as a cop on the big screen! She's going to nail this role.

Another wrote, “Rani Mukerji as a tough cop? I'm SO here for it! She's proven her acting chops and I'm excited to see what's next"

“Rani is going to bring so much energy to this role! I've loved her in everything she's done, and a cop movie sounds like a perfect fit for her talent,” a third noted.

To note, Mardaani 3 is slated to release next year.

