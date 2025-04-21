Kris Jenner drops throwback Easter photos with daughters

'The Kardashians' star celebrated Easter by sharing throwback photos of her daughters on Instagram

Kris Jenner drops throwback Easter photos with daughters
Kris Jenner drops throwback Easter photos with daughters  

Kris Jenner melted fans' hearts by sharing adorable throwback photos of her six daughters celebrating Easter.

The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 20, to release sweet childhood snapshots of her Kardashian-Jenner daughters, including Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

Kris kicked off her post with an old picture of herself and little Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim wearing coordinated red outfits to mark their Easter celebrations.

Another slide shows a childhood glimpse of Kylie and Kendall sitting on a swing.

She also posted a family frame alongside her four daughters and her deceased husband, Robert Kardashian, with whom she shares four kids, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

The 69-year-old American TV star penned a moving caption, "Happy Easter!!" 

She now shared a sneak peek into her Easter decorations and gifts on her Instagram Stories.

Kris also seemingly revealed in her posts that she has prepared a few Easter baskets and home décor for her grandchildren, as she went on to share a clip of her set-up.

A day before the actual holiday, the Kardashian-Jenner siblings gathered for a daytime celebration at their mother's place, which included a lot of perfectly curated activities for their respective kids.

For those unaware, Kris Jenner shares her two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, with her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner. 

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly

Google on trial: US seeks to end search engine monopoly
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey

Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’

Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Jessica Alba joins Cash Warren for Easter after filing for divorce
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Nick Jonas gives major update on his scary diabetes journey
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Pedro Pascal reacts to painful death scene in ‘The Last of Us’
Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz
Kylie Jenner shares rare video of kids amid Timothée Chalamet marriage buzz
'The Last of Us' star recalls filming series three days after mother's funeral
'The Last of Us' star recalls filming series three days after mother's funeral
Elizabeth Hurley’s fans in shock after Billy Ray Cyrus romance confirmation
Elizabeth Hurley’s fans in shock after Billy Ray Cyrus romance confirmation
Pope Francis’ death: Zoe Saldana, Donatella Versace and more pay tribute
Pope Francis’ death: Zoe Saldana, Donatella Versace and more pay tribute
Justin Bieber's bizarre Coachella behavior raises concerns among fans
Justin Bieber's bizarre Coachella behavior raises concerns among fans
Lady Gaga rocks all-black look during Easter lunch with Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga rocks all-black look during Easter lunch with Michael Polansky
Kim Kardashian set to appear in court for 'grandpa robbers' trial
Kim Kardashian set to appear in court for 'grandpa robbers' trial
Madonna shares intimate Easter photos with boyfriend, kids
Madonna shares intimate Easter photos with boyfriend, kids