Kris Jenner drops throwback Easter photos with daughters  

Kris Jenner melted fans' hearts by sharing adorable throwback photos of her six daughters celebrating Easter.
The Kardashians star turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, April 20, to release sweet childhood snapshots of her Kardashian-Jenner daughters, including Kim, Khloé, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.
Kris kicked off her post with an old picture of herself and little Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim wearing coordinated red outfits to mark their Easter celebrations.
Another slide shows a childhood glimpse of Kylie and Kendall sitting on a swing.
She also posted a family frame alongside her four daughters and her deceased husband, Robert Kardashian, with whom she shares four kids, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.
The 69-year-old American TV star penned a moving caption, "Happy Easter!!"
She now shared a sneak peek into her Easter decorations and gifts on her Instagram Stories.
Kris also seemingly revealed in her posts that she has prepared a few Easter baskets and home décor for her grandchildren, as she went on to share a clip of her set-up.
A day before the actual holiday, the Kardashian-Jenner siblings gathered for a daytime celebration at their mother's place, which included a lot of perfectly curated activities for their respective kids.
For those unaware, Kris Jenner shares her two youngest daughters, Kendall and Kylie, with her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner.