Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner celebrate Easter after he praises Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, reportedly celebrated Easter together after the actor shared delightful remarks about his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez.
According to Page Six, the Alias starlet and the Batman actor were spotted leaving World Market in California on Sunday, April 20.
They were accompanied by their youngest son, Samuel, whom they welcomed in February 2012, before ending their tumultuous marriage in 2015.
Notably, the Daredevil actress was spotted driving away from Affleck’s $20 million mansion with Samuel in the front seat.
For those unaware, apart from Samuel, Affleck and Garner are also parents to their other kids named Violet and Seraphina.
However, it is unclear whether the two children joined their parents for the prestigious festival celebrations.
This report came after Affleck made heartfelt comments about Lopez during the premiere of his upcoming film, The Accountant 2.
"For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them," the Gone Girl actor stated.
The 52-year-old American actor, who officially declared single from Lopez’s marriage in February 2025, said, "She’s [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to."
To note, Ben Affleck initially ended his rocky marriage to Jennifer Lopez in August 2024 after spending two years together.