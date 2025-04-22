Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines

Kanye West has once again shocked the world with his jaw-dropping confession!
In his new X post on Monday, April 21, the Vultures 1 rapper made some startling admissions, opening up about being physical with his cousin who was mere 6 years old at that time.
The 47-year-old American raper and record player release a snippet of his new song’s music video titled Cousins, and captioned, “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”
Ye confessed that the magazines, which belonged to his mom, Donda West, triggered him in a way that he and his 6-year-old cousin “acted out” what they saw.
“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”
He continued, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14. Tweet sent.”
“Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n—as kiss, and we ain’t know what that s–t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head,” Kanye sang in the new track.
His video featured “ home videos, gun violence, semi-pornographic images, a sign that read, “4 f—-ts” and a burning cross,” reported Page Six.
Kanye West’s bombshell comments about his cousin:
In August 2018, while endorsing Donald Trump for his first term, Kanye West made bombshell comment about his cousin and expressed his love for him in a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel.
“My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. He did a bad thing, but I still love him,” he stated.
Ye’s latest confession on X follows a series of his shocking rants on the social media platform.