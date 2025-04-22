Kanye West admits getting physical with 6YO cousin after seeing mom's magazines

The ‘Carnival’ rapper confessed ‘acting out’ with his cousin triggered by mom Donda West’s ‘dirty magazines’

Kanye West has once again shocked the world with his jaw-dropping confession!

In his new X post on Monday, April 21, the Vultures 1 rapper made some startling admissions, opening up about being physical with his cousin who was mere 6 years old at that time.

The 47-year-old American raper and record player release a snippet of his new song’s music video titled Cousins, and captioned, “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.”

Ye confessed that the magazines, which belonged to his mom, Donda West, triggered him in a way that he and his 6-year-old cousin “acted out” what they saw.

P.C. X/Kanye West
“Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

He continued, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14. Tweet sent.”

“Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n—as kiss, and we ain’t know what that s–t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head,” Kanye sang in the new track.

His video featured “ home videos, gun violence, semi-pornographic images, a sign that read, “4 f—-ts” and a burning cross,” reported Page Six.

Kanye West’s bombshell comments about his cousin:

In August 2018, while endorsing Donald Trump for his first term, Kanye West made bombshell comment about his cousin and expressed his love for him in a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel.

“My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. He did a bad thing, but I still love him,” he stated.

Ye’s latest confession on X follows a series of his shocking rants on the social media platform.

