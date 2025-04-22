Tyreek Hill's wife makes disturbing claims against Miami Dolphins player

Tyreek Hill has been hit with serious claims by wife Keeta Vaccaro amid divorce battle

Tyreek Hill has been at the receiving end of serious accusation by wife Keeta Vaccaro.

As reported by Marca, the fitness influencer has accused the Miami Dolphins player for kicking her out of the house and taking away their new-born daughter forcibly days after their domestic altercation.

In fresh court filings, Keeta shared disturbing details of the player's behaviour, citing the incident that took place on April 7, which escalated to police involvement and motivated her to file for divorce just a day later.

Police responded to the reports of an "assault in progress" at couple's condo in Miami.

The 31-year-old football player disappeared for days after the incident and returned to their apartment on April 17 to "unilaterally remove" their four-month old daughter, Capri.

Growing custody dispute between Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro

Keeta has shared that Tyreek's action are not due to his parental concern and has unveiled that the player, who has rumoured to fathered up to ten children, have shown little interest in parenting and is using their baby as a leverage in the divorce.

The filing read, "His objective is coercion and control."

She also claims that Tyreek had isolated her from her support system, took away her car, tried to sell their martial home and cut her off from her mother and sister.

Tyreek Hill's history of controversies

The Dolphine wide receiver has a long list of controversies he has been involved in the last decade.

In 2014, he was dismissed from Oklahoma State after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend and five years later, he faced child abuse allegations involving his son, though no official's charges were filed against the player.

Tyreek Hill, Keeta Vaccaro's relationship timeline

The couple brief's marriage has been surrounded by drama since day one.

Keeta tied the knot with Tyreek in November 2023 following a rocky, on-again and off-again engagement.

