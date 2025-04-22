Emma Raducanu unveils ‘less is more’ philosophy ahead of Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu has opened up her new philosophy of “less is more” ahead of the Madrid Open clash.
According to Sky News, Raducanu, who qualified for the Miami Open quarter-finals in March, which was her best tournament run since the US Open 2021 triumph, said she believes that her “less is more” approach will pay off as she prepares for a new tournament.
She told Sky News, “I've realised now that less is more for me sometimes. I work really intensely and really hard and can definitely be partial to overkilling it sometimes. It's just making sure when I'm on the court I'm maxing out for X amount of time so I can focus, and then once I'm done, I'm switching off better.”
She further added that a lot of people need matches, and no doubt matches help, but there is a time and a place for everything. Sometimes all you need is to reset and get your bearings, as the tournament+ is so long.
Raducanu on coach Mark Petchey
After teaming up with her former mentors O'Donoghue and Mark Petchey, the 22-year-old was looking for a new coach.
Although Petchey is working with her in Spain, they have not reached any formal agreement. She said, “We haven't made anything formal. It's pretty informal for now but is something that's going really well.”
“He's [Petchey] someone I feel I can trust because I've known him so long. For now it's working really well, and it's nice to be with someone that I feel comfortable with,” she added.
World No. 49 asserted that she is still what works for her or what does not. She is trying to be as technical as she used to.
Emma Raducanu at Madrid Open
Raducanu will open her Madrid Open campaign against Dutch tennis player and world No. 69 Suzan Lamens on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. If all goes in her favour, she will probably face Aryana Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.