Rohit Shetty reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured rift

‘Dilwale’ director Rohit Shetty finally addressed the alleged conflict with Shah Rukh Khan

Rohit Shetty has addressed the rumored rift between him and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

Shortly after the release of the iconic movie Dilwale in 2015, several media reports suggested that the film's creator and King Khan had been feuding over the project's success. 

However, Shetty has now put those rumors to rest, denying any conflict between them. 

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta on his Game Changers podcast, Rohit addressed the speculations, stating, "There's nothing like that, we have mutual respect."

"We started our own production house after Dilwale. We decided to make our films so that if we face a loss, it is on us. However, we did not face a loss in Dilwale," the Indian screenwriter added.  

The 51-year-old Indian filmmaker also discussed his close relationships with other popular figures in the Bollywood entertainment industry, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Dilwale' release 

For those unaware, Dilwale, was directed by Rohit Shetty in 2015, starred Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, and Johny Lever in the leading roles.

According to media reports, the film was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, under their production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. 

Rohit Shetty released the action-thriller film, Singham Again, on November 1, 2024, while, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming for his upcoming film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.     

