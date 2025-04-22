King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace has shared an exciting update just two days after Royal Family's reunion with disgraced Prince Andrew.
King Charles has made a huge announcement regarding an upcoming exhibition The King’s Tour Artists, featuring 70 art pieces from his majesty's personal collection inside Buckingham Palace.
On Tuesday, April 22, Royal Family's official Instagram account shared carousel featuring nine paintings from different artists.
"This summer, ‘The King’s Tour Artists’, a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty’s own collection, will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace," the caption read.
Buckingham Palace statement further revealed, "For the past 40 years, an artist has been personally selected by The King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired them."
"An accompanying publication, ‘The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King’, will further explore and celebrate this special royal tradition," it added.
Prince Andrew reunites with King Charles on Easter Sunday
The Duke of York met with his elder brother and other members of the Royal family including Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward and more at St George Chapel in Windsor.
This reunion of the monarch and his brother comes months after his links with an alleged Chinese spy, Yang Tengbo were made public in December, 2024, after the supposed agent was banned in the UK.