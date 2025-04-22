Zendaya, Tom Holland postponed wedding for surprising reason

Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in December 2024 after dating for three years

Tom Holland and Zendaya had reportedly postponed their wedding for a surprising reason.

The lovebirds have been engaged for a few months, but seemingly they won’t be walking down the aisle this year.

A source told Heatworld, “She has a vision of how she wants her wedding to be, and that includes all her family being there and having a proper celebration. They both looked at their schedules and tried to figure out a way to fit it in this year, but there’s just no way, and there’s even some question about whether they’ll be able to manage it in 2026.”

However, Tom wants to tie the knot as soon as possible, even if it means a private ceremony.

The insider explained, “If Tom could elope with Zendaya, he would, but she’s way too level-headed for that,” adding, “Both Zendaya and Tom are very driven, so it’s no surprise work is their priority over their personal lives. But it’s still not easy – that’s one of the big challenges when it comes to being part of a superstar couple.”

Both of them have a busy work schedule this year, making it hard to get married.

Zendaya, Tom Holland relationship timeline:

Tom Holland and Zendaya, both 28, first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016.

The romantic couple were pictured kissing in July 2021 before going Instagram-official that September.

They have now taken their love story to next stage by getting engagement a few month back.

