Tina Knowles reveals stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis after missed mammogram

Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, has made a shocking revelation about her stage one breast cancer diagnosis.

During an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Tina shared that doctors found two tumours during her delayed mammogram appointment.

She said, "I've always tried to take care of myself. I just … was in disbelief."

According to the American Cancer Society, women above the age of 55 are advised to have a mammogram every 1 to 2 years.

Unfortunately, Tina missed her routine screening during the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t reschedule it until 2024.

However, despite the delay her cancer remained confined and developed at a slower rate. 

Tina Knowles underwent lumpectomy:

In August 2024, Tina Knowles underwent a lumpectomy to remove tumour from her left breast. She is now cancer-free.

After the successful surgery, the 71-year-old contracted a serious infection that prompted her to miss Glamour’s 2024 Women of the Year event.

In the same conversation, Tina recalled that Beyoncé urged her to skip the ceremony.

Jay-Z's wife stated, “She was like, ‘Your health is more important. Don’t go."

To which, Tina replied, “I’m healthier, eating better, I lost weight."

At the end of the discussion, she urged women to get routinely screened to avoid breast cancer.

