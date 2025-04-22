Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

Prince William is set to depart the UK within days to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.
According to Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales will leave the UK within days for Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday.
It is confirmed that Prince William will attend the occasion on behalf of King Charles.
A Vatican spokesperson has confirmed that the funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 9 a.m. BST.
Pope Francis has been pictured in an open casket as the Vatican confirmed details for the pontiff's funeral.
To note, during Sunday’s Easter celebrations, the pontiff delivered an address to worshippers in St. Peter’s Square.
King Charles statement on Pope Francis death:
King Charles issued a statement regarding Francis's death after the sad news went public on Sunday.
In his message, he wrote: "My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of Pope Francis’s passing. While our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing that he was able to share his Easter message with the Church and the world—a testament to his lifelong devotion and service.”
The statement continued, “He will be remembered for his compassion, dedication to Church unity, and tireless efforts to unite people of all faiths and goodwill. His belief in caring for Creation as an expression of faith inspired many around the world. His work and commitment to both people and the planet left a profound impact on countless lives.”
The palace added, “The Queen and I hold fond memories of our meetings with His Holiness over the years, and we were especially grateful for the chance to visit him earlier this month. We extend our heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the Church he served with such strength, and to all those around the world mourning the loss of this faithful servant of Christ.”
To note, King Charles issued a statement just weeks after their historic meeting with Pope Francis during a private audience in Italy.