Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

The Prince of Wales will leave the UK within days for Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 22, 2025
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

Prince William is set to depart the UK within days to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

According to Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales will leave the UK within days for Pope Francis's funeral on Saturday.

It is confirmed that Prince William will attend the occasion on behalf of King Charles.

A Vatican spokesperson has confirmed that the funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at 9 a.m. BST.

Pope Francis has been pictured in an open casket as the Vatican confirmed details for the pontiff's funeral.

To note, during Sunday’s Easter celebrations, the pontiff delivered an address to worshippers in St. Peter’s Square.

King Charles statement on Pope Francis death:

King Charles issued a statement regarding Francis's death after the sad news went public on Sunday.

In his message, he wrote: "My wife and I were deeply saddened to hear of Pope Francis’s passing. While our hearts are heavy, we take comfort in knowing that he was able to share his Easter message with the Church and the world—a testament to his lifelong devotion and service.”

The statement continued, “He will be remembered for his compassion, dedication to Church unity, and tireless efforts to unite people of all faiths and goodwill. His belief in caring for Creation as an expression of faith inspired many around the world. His work and commitment to both people and the planet left a profound impact on countless lives.”

The palace added, “The Queen and I hold fond memories of our meetings with His Holiness over the years, and we were especially grateful for the chance to visit him earlier this month. We extend our heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy to the Church he served with such strength, and to all those around the world mourning the loss of this faithful servant of Christ.”

To note, King Charles issued a statement just weeks after their historic meeting with Pope Francis during a private audience in Italy.

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners

Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew
King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew
King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan
King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan
Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion
Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion
Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update
Palace confirms Princess Kate, Prince William next appearance in new statement
Palace confirms Princess Kate, Prince William next appearance in new statement
Princess Isabella shares personal message after celebrating 18th birthday
Princess Isabella shares personal message after celebrating 18th birthday
Prince Albert expresses ‘infinite sadness’ as he mourns Pope Francis’ death
Prince Albert expresses ‘infinite sadness’ as he mourns Pope Francis’ death
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death
Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle