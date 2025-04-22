Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

Tom Cruise has shared an exciting behind-the-scene clip from the shooting of his upcoming movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning.
On April 22, the Top Gun star posted a clip of his Instagram and express gratitude for being part of the amazing team.
In the shared video, he can be seen shooting with co-stars in “extreme” cold weather.
The Hollywood bigwig performed a jaw-dropping stunt in one scene.
Tom captioned the post, “It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It’s breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can’t wait for you to experience it in theaters.”
The cast of the upcoming movie also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival:
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Earlier this month, the festival revealed that Tom, 62, and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie are set to attend the annual French event to premiere their new film on May 14, the festival's second night.
Notably, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release on May 23, 2025.