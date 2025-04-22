Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning' is set to release on May 23, 2025

Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

Tom Cruise has shared an exciting behind-the-scene clip from the shooting of his upcoming movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Recknoning.

On April 22, the Top Gun star posted a clip of his Instagram and express gratitude for being part of the amazing team.

In the shared video, he can be seen shooting with co-stars in “extreme” cold weather.

The Hollywood bigwig performed a jaw-dropping stunt in one scene.

Tom captioned the post, “It is a privilege to bring a location like Svalbard to audiences. It’s breathtaking in every sense of the word and we can’t wait for you to experience it in theaters.”

The cast of the upcoming movie also includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the villain Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris.

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival:

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier this month, the festival revealed that Tom, 62, and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie are set to attend the annual French event to premiere their new film on May 14, the festival's second night.

Notably, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is slated to release on May 23, 2025.

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places

Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners

Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days

Prince William set to travel for Pope Francis’s funeral in coming days
Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set

Tom Cruise drops scary stunt filming clip from ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ set
Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours
Inside Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus’ surprising friendship amid romance rumours
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Rihanna among winners
Kanye West makes public appearance with Bianca Censor amid explosive confession
Kanye West makes public appearance with Bianca Censor amid explosive confession
Tina Knowles reveals stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis after missed mammogram
Tina Knowles reveals stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis after missed mammogram
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer promises scary plot twist
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ trailer promises scary plot twist
Zendaya, Tom Holland postponed wedding for surprising reason
Zendaya, Tom Holland postponed wedding for surprising reason
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return