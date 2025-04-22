Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour

The ‘Work from Home’ singer will kick off her upcoming Yours, C Tour on June 21, 2025, in Spain

Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour
Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour

Camila Cabello has a huge surprise for her die-hard fans!

Taking to her official Instagram Story on Monday night, April 21, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a major update about her upcoming tour titled Yours, C.

In the update, the Work from Home songstress shared an image that featured an announcement, stating, “August 12 Singapore. August 14 Kaohsiung.”

Surprising her fans, Camila shared, “Singapore & Kaohsiung! I’m bringing the Yours, C tour to you this summer.”

She signed off the note by writing, “yours, C.”

P.C. Instagram/camila_cabello
P.C. Instagram/camila_cabello


Camila Cabello’s Yours, C Tour:

On February 17, 2025, Camila Cabello turned to Instagram to make an announcement about her upcoming second concert tour, which is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO.

“I have been dying to tell you this. you have been so patient, and now it’s finally happening. the Yours, C tour is coming to you this summer. see you soon. yours, C,” she revealed.

The Worth It singer is scheduled to set the stage ablaze with her first concert on June 21, 2025, in Marbella, Spain.

Comprised of eighteeen dates across four continents – Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America – Yours, C Tour will conclude on September 14, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Moreover, Camila Cabello’s fourth album, C, XOXO was released on June 28, 2024.

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed

Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Zendaya, Tom Holland postponed wedding for surprising reason
Zendaya, Tom Holland postponed wedding for surprising reason
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Dua Lipa drops romantic Easter photos with fiancé Callum Turner
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco perform 'Bluest Flame' during cosy date night
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Blake Lively ‘super shady’ move before filing Justin Baldoni lawsuit laid bare
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Jennifer Lopez dating rumours debunked by Kevin Costner with new romance
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Andrew Garfield shares delightful news about ‘Spider-Man’ return
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Sydney Sweeney introduces new 'best friend' after reunion with ex-fiancé
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Jimmy Fallon pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Francis: ‘honored’
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Hailey Bieber drops painful health update after Justin's Coachella drama
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Katy Perry’s The Lifetimes Tour faces major setback a day before its opening
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus spotted outside recording studio after Easter date with Maxx Morando