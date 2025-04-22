Camila Cabello gives exciting update on Yours, C Tour

Camila Cabello has a huge surprise for her die-hard fans!
Taking to her official Instagram Story on Monday night, April 21, the 28-year-old American singer-songwriter shared a major update about her upcoming tour titled Yours, C.
In the update, the Work from Home songstress shared an image that featured an announcement, stating, “August 12 Singapore. August 14 Kaohsiung.”
Surprising her fans, Camila shared, “Singapore & Kaohsiung! I’m bringing the Yours, C tour to you this summer.”
She signed off the note by writing, “yours, C.”
Camila Cabello’s Yours, C Tour:
On February 17, 2025, Camila Cabello turned to Instagram to make an announcement about her upcoming second concert tour, which is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO.
“I have been dying to tell you this. you have been so patient, and now it’s finally happening. the Yours, C tour is coming to you this summer. see you soon. yours, C,” she revealed.
The Worth It singer is scheduled to set the stage ablaze with her first concert on June 21, 2025, in Marbella, Spain.
Comprised of eighteeen dates across four continents – Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America – Yours, C Tour will conclude on September 14, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.
Moreover, Camila Cabello’s fourth album, C, XOXO was released on June 28, 2024.