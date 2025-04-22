Queen Letizia, King Felipe confirm attendance at Pope Francis' funeral

  • by Web Desk
  • April 22, 2025
Queen Letizia, King Felipe confirm attendance at Pope Francis' funeral

Queen Letizia and King Felipe confirmed their attendance at Pope Francis' funeral.

On April 22, the royal couple visited The Apostolic Nunciature of Madrid to honour the late pontiff.

They were joined by Queen Sofia, 86. The trio were dressed in black attire as a sing of respect. During their visit, the royals signed the book of condolence.

Felipe penned, "Our most heartfelt condolences to the figure and personality of His Holiness, Pope Francis, who transcends the ecclesiastical dimension; and our total admiration and respect for his total dedication to the evangelical task until the last breath of his life.”

The Royal Family also posted pictures from their sombre outing on Instagram.

“Visit of the King and Queen Sofia to the Apostolic Nunciature in Madrid to express their condolences on the death of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the caption of the post read.

Princess Leonor holds key meeting after King Felipe’s outing:

Princess Leonor greeted the kids of Peruvian politician, Mario Vargas Llosa, during her ongoing military training.

She seemingly held a meeting with Gonzalo and Morgan in El Callao, Peru.

Palace also shared some details about the meeting and stated, “The Princess of Asturias met with Patricia Llosa and Mario Vargas Llosa's children, Gonzalo and Morgana, on board the training ship 'Juan Sebastián de Elcano" during a stopover in El Callao, Peru.”

Princess of Asturias is currently undergoing a three-year military training program. 

