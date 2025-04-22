Princess Isabella shares personal message after celebrating 18th birthday

Princess Isabella penned a sweet personal note to thank everyone who put their efforts to make her 18th birthday unforgettable.
On Tuesday, April 22, the Princess of Monaco took to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family to share a special message after celebrating her milestone birthday.
In the caption, which was originally penned in Danish language, translates, “Thank you so much to everyone who helped me celebrate my 18th birthday. It has been really nice that so many people have spent their time, thought and effort to make my day so special. This means a lot to me.”
The Princess signed off the heartfelt message by writing, “H.K.H. Prinsesse Isabella.”
Accompanying the loving note was Isabella’s beautiful portrait which was taken on the occasion of her milestone 18th birthday.
The portrait captured the young Princess beaming at the camera, dressed in a gorgeous orange satin gown, adorned with pleats that gave the ensemble a magnificent look.
To accentuate the already appealing look, Isabella wore a beautiful bejewelled tiara, which was a gift from her grandmother, Queen Margrethe, with matching earrings and a sparkling statement bracelet.
She also wore her blue Order of teh Elephant sash and regalia.
Royal fans’ reaction to Princess Isabella’s sweet message:
As much as Princess Isabella’s message was heartwarming, the comments she received on it were equally loving.
“I love this royal family so much, she is just like a normal teenager, got her iPhone in hand and having her parents take quick snap shots of her. Happy birthday,” one expressed.
Another commented, “Big Congratulations beautiful princess Isabella.”
A third gushed, “Happy birthday. You are so beautiful.”
Princess Isabella, the Countess of Monpezat, is the seond child and elder daughter of Denmark’s King Frederik X and Queen Mary.