King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan

King Frederik has announced a special trip to Japan without wife Queen Mary.
On April, the King of Denmark revealed that he’ll pay an inaugural visit to Japan from April 23-25, after receiving an invitation from the Japanese government.
During the royal trip, Frederik will lead an official business campaign, which will promote Danish economic diplomacy and support trade in several sectors.
As per the official announcement, Denmark and Japan have had diplomatic ties for almost 158 years.
The statement of the Royal Family read, “In Tokyo, a series of visits focusing on sustainable food production, gastronomy, green energy and life science will be carried out. Particularly in the area of food culture, Denmark and Japan have a tradition of close cooperation, and the visit will strengthen exports and focus on sustainable production of food products.”
It continued, “The visit also includes participation in “Denmark Day” at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan in Osaka, where The King will deliver the opening speech. In addition to the visit, there will be an investment conference that will attract Japanese companies to Denmark.”
King Frederik is also expected to visit memorials and the official Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum.
King Frederik’s itinerary during upcoming Japan trip:
King Frederik will represent Denmark at The Future of Clean Energy conference on April 23. On the same day he will also participate in life science conference at the hospital Juntendo.
The next day, The King and the Danish delegation will be welcomed to Expo 2025.
To note, his solo visit to Japan will conclude on April 25.