Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update

The Duchess of Sussex's podcast series 'Confessions of a Female Founder' was debuted earlier this month

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 22, 2025

Meghan Markle shared an exciting update regarding her ongoing podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 22, to announce that Kadi Lee, co-founder of the haircare salon, Highbrow Hippie, is the next guest on her show.

Meghan re-shared a post from Lemonade Media, highlighting that Kadi will discuss her journey of starting her venture in the new episode. 

The mom-of-two wrote in her caption, "On this week’s episode of #COAFF, I sit down with Kadi Lee, co-founder of @highbrowhippie, to chat about the realities of starting from scratch… tune in for the full conversation."

In the post, Meghan asked Kadi to share her experiences as she began her business journey. 

Kadi responded, "It felt like such whiplash. And it was really  frightening. There was a photo a team member took of me when everything was just starting to happen, and my head is literally in my hands."

"My heart breaks when I look at it because it just I think its every founder who has just poured their everything into launching something and then being like not really sure what's next! yeah," the haircolourist added. 

Meghan Markle launches podcast series Confessions of a Female Founder 

For those unaware, Meghan Markle’s podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, debuted on April 8, 2025.

The show features the Duchess discussing her experiences as an entrepreneur launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.  

Meghan officially announced her brand, As Ever, on February 18, 2025, through an Instagram video.     

