Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

The Prince and Princess of Wales planned a royal trip to celebrate 14th wedding anniversay

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 22, 2025
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary with a romantic return to the country where their royal love story first began.

As per Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales are traveling to Scotland for two days of visits starting on April 29.

Notably, the same date when they exchanged their vows at Westminster Abbey, in a royal wedding ceremony.

Kate and William, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, met while studying Art History at the University of St. Andrews in 2005.

The couple dated on and off during their time there.

Princess Kate and Prince William will travel to Scotland to celebrate rural communities and the craft work and farming communities.

Their trip will kick off on the Isle of Mull on April 29, where William and Kate will start the day in Tobermory.

The Future King and Queen of Britain will visit a local town hall that serves as a community center, and they’re also expected to explore the producers’ market, where they’ll taste local cuisine and meet with artisans.

On the second day of their visit, Kate and William will spend time with the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service.

Princess Kate Prince William Easter Holiday:

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent Easter holiday with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recalls funny incident after moving to LA with Prince Harry
‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes

‘A Shop for Killers’ set to renew for season 2 with major cast changes
Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed

Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew
King Charles opens Palace doors for key event after meeting Prince Andrew
King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan
King Frederik announces solo state visit to Japan
Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion
Prince Andrew makes surprise move for Royal Lodge after King Charles reunion
Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle’s pal makes rare comment about Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update
Meghan Markle unveils her podcast's next guest with exciting update
Palace confirms Princess Kate, Prince William next appearance in new statement
Palace confirms Princess Kate, Prince William next appearance in new statement
Princess Isabella shares personal message after celebrating 18th birthday
Princess Isabella shares personal message after celebrating 18th birthday
Prince Albert expresses ‘infinite sadness’ as he mourns Pope Francis’ death
Prince Albert expresses ‘infinite sadness’ as he mourns Pope Francis’ death
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death
King Frederik, Queen Mary release ‘letter of condolence’ on Pope Francis’ death
Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle
Prince Andrew faces backlash after celebrating Easter at Windsor Castle
Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death
Princess Beatrice's husband honored Pope Francis prior to his death
King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death
King Abdullah, Queen Rania mourn Pope Francis’ tragic death