Prince William, Princess Kate to spend 14th anniversary at special place

Prince William and Princess Kate are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary with a romantic return to the country where their royal love story first began.
As per Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales are traveling to Scotland for two days of visits starting on April 29.
Notably, the same date when they exchanged their vows at Westminster Abbey, in a royal wedding ceremony.
Kate and William, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, met while studying Art History at the University of St. Andrews in 2005.
The couple dated on and off during their time there.
Princess Kate and Prince William will travel to Scotland to celebrate rural communities and the craft work and farming communities.
Their trip will kick off on the Isle of Mull on April 29, where William and Kate will start the day in Tobermory.
The Future King and Queen of Britain will visit a local town hall that serves as a community center, and they’re also expected to explore the producers’ market, where they’ll taste local cuisine and meet with artisans.
On the second day of their visit, Kate and William will spend time with the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service.
Princess Kate Prince William Easter Holiday:
Kate Middleton and Prince William spent Easter holiday with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis