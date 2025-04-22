Prince Albert expresses ‘infinite sadness’ as he mourns Pope Francis’ death

Prince Albert II of Monaco offers ‘sincere condolences’ to the Catholic Church over Pope Francis’s passing

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 22, 2025
Prince Albert feels “infinite sadness and deep sorrow” at Pope Francis’s death.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of Monaco, the reigning Prince issued a somber statement in which he expressed immense sorrow and mourned the passing of the late His Holiness.

“OFFICIAL DISPATCH - Death of His Holiness Pope Francis. It is with infinite sadness and deep sorrow that we learned of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis on this Easter Monday,” Albert noted in his statement.

He continued, “Particularly moved, my family and I, along with the entire Principality, wish to offer our most sincere condolences to the Catholic Church and to all the faithful, with whom we share an immense sorrow.”

The Prince of Monaco also stated that during this time of sadness and mourning, he, along with his family, remembers the blessings Pope Francis bestowed upon them throughout his time as the Church’s leader, and prays that the late Pope’s soul rest in peace.

“May his tireless message of love, fraternity, peace, faith, justice, mercy, compassion, and respect for our nature continue to nourish our thoughts and our commitments to the common good and to shine upon a world he left his mark on. With heartfelt gratitude, we pay tribute to the great servant of humanity who has just passed away,” he added.

Concluding the statement, Prince Albert penned, “We ask Your Most Reverend Eminence to share in the mourning we share, with all the inhabitants of the Principality, in the Church and the Vatican City. ALBERT, PRINCE OF MONACO.”

Prince Albert of Monaco:

Monaco’s Prince Albert II is the reigning prince of the Principality of Monaco, who accessed to the throne in 2005.

He is the second child and the only son of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace, and married Charlene, Princess of Monaco, on July 1, 2011.

