Meghan Markle celebrates Earth Day by sharing 'best sound to wake up to'

Meghan Markle shared a heartfelt message emphasizing the importance of environmental responsibility on Earth Day.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video in her Montecito Garden.
Meghan posted a brief clip, featuring the sound of birds, which she described as "the best sound".
The Suits alum captioned the post, "About this morning... The best sound to wake up to. Happy Earth Day."
Meghan also sent a key message on her lifestyle brand's Instagram account to celebrate the Earth Day.
Her brand, As Ever. dropped a photo of Meghan crouched down watering a small strawberry plant.
In the picture, Meghan is seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, she captioned the post, "Cheers to the beauty of the garden! Happy Earth Day, everyone."
Prior to this, the mother-of-two shared a very personal and touching message to celebrate Easter Sunday.
Earth Day:
To note, Earth Day is an annual international event celebrated on April 22, which aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote actions to protect the planet.
In 1970, the first Earth Day was celebrated as a result of rising public concern over environmental problems like pollution.
The 2025 Earth Day theme, "Our Power, Our Planet," urges individuals and global leaders to take action against climate change and boost the production of clean energy worldwide.