Queen Letizia takes big step to protect children in ‘digital environment’

Queen Letizia works on 'Protecting Children and Adolescents in the Digital Environment' state act with María Teresa

  • May 13, 2025
Queen Letizia has held a key meeting with the Prosecutor of the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office of the Attorney General's Office, María Teresa Gisbert Jordá, to protect children in the digital environment.

On Tuesday, May 13, the Queen of Spain hosted María at Zarzuela Palace and held a key meeting with civil society organizations to work on "Protecting Children and Adolescents in the Digital Environment” state act.

The Royal Family shared crucial details about Her Majesty's outing and a carousel of photographs from the engagement on the official website.

“Her Majesty the Queen received in audience the Prosecutor of the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office of the Attorney General's Office, María Teresa Gisbert Jordá, after previously attending a working meeting with representatives of the signatory entities of the proposed state act ‘Protecting Children and Adolescents in the Digital Environment,’” the statement read.

Around six civil society organisations including the European Association for Digital Transition (AETD), Save the Children, the ANAR Foundation, iCMedia, Dale Una Vuelta, and UNICEF have joined forces to work on the state act along with the Spanish Data Protection Agency.

The state act will address “an increasingly pressing problem: the negative impact that, under certain circumstances, the use of the Internet and social media can have on minors.”

Queen Letizia outfit details

Queen Letizia donned a creamish blazer layered over a crisp white shirt, exuding a sense of timeless beauty and elegance.

Her hair was styled with a side part, and she added a touch of sophistication with golden earrings that complemented her overall look.

