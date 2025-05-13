Royal

Queen Camilla’ son ‘holding talks’ with BBC over shocking new role

Parker Bowles may be set to leave the kitchen behind and step into the spotlight

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Queen Camilla’ son ‘holding talks’ with BBC over shocking new role
Queen Camilla’ son ‘holding talks’ with BBC over shocking new role

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is reportedly in talks with the BBC for a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

As per GB News, the food critic may be set to leave the kitchen behind and step into the spotlight, as BBC execs consider him for their flagship dance competition.

The BBC producers considered signing Parker Bowles due to his royal connections and previous appearance on MasterChef, The Mirror reports.

A source revealed, "It would be a coup to sign someone with such a strong royal link. Maybe we could see Camilla and Charles in the audience?"

Top of their wish list is MasterChef star Tom," the source explained.

"His name was also sounded-out last year but never materialised. Bosses hope they'll have better luck this year," they added.

Last year, the extended Royal Family member was reportedly approached but discussions "never materialised".

The food critic has made his mark through his own achievements, apart from his royal lineage.

Parker Bowles work front:

To note, Parker Bowles is known for his extraordinary skills in the culinary world and is also an award-winning food writer and cookbook author.

He also portrayed his skills as a judge on BBC's MasterChef, where viewers have become familiar with his expertise.

Notably, Queen Camilla’s son also made rounds as his latest publication, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, features 100 recipes spanning two centuries of royal culinary history.

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open

Jack Draper sets thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Italian Open
Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study

Why men are more affected from severe COVID-19, study
Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028

Microsoft extends Windows 10 Office support to 2028
Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event

Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event
Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event
Kate Middleton prepares for new tiara appearance at upcoming royal event
Princess Kate awards prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Design Prize in London
Princess Kate awards prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Design Prize in London
Queen Letizia takes big step to protect children in ‘digital environment’
Queen Letizia takes big step to protect children in ‘digital environment’
Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress drama: Shocking truth revealed after seven years
Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress drama: Shocking truth revealed after seven years
King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht
King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht
Prince William warns Kate Middleton, Royal Family about Harry: 'worse to come'
Prince William warns Kate Middleton, Royal Family about Harry: 'worse to come'
James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time
James Middleton reflects on Kate's heartfelt gesture during his 'worst' time
Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business
Meghan Markle shares key skills she learned to run successful business
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla to host French President for state visit
Meghan Markle hints at 'something special' after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Meghan Markle hints at 'something special' after Kate Middleton's new announcement
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Inside Duchess Sophie’s struggle with royal rule that left her ‘frustrated’
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details
Prince William expected to appear in Jeremy Clarkson show: Details