Queen Camilla’ son ‘holding talks’ with BBC over shocking new role

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is reportedly in talks with the BBC for a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.
As per GB News, the food critic may be set to leave the kitchen behind and step into the spotlight, as BBC execs consider him for their flagship dance competition.
The BBC producers considered signing Parker Bowles due to his royal connections and previous appearance on MasterChef, The Mirror reports.
A source revealed, "It would be a coup to sign someone with such a strong royal link. Maybe we could see Camilla and Charles in the audience?"
Top of their wish list is MasterChef star Tom," the source explained.
"His name was also sounded-out last year but never materialised. Bosses hope they'll have better luck this year," they added.
Last year, the extended Royal Family member was reportedly approached but discussions "never materialised".
The food critic has made his mark through his own achievements, apart from his royal lineage.
Parker Bowles work front:
To note, Parker Bowles is known for his extraordinary skills in the culinary world and is also an award-winning food writer and cookbook author.
He also portrayed his skills as a judge on BBC's MasterChef, where viewers have become familiar with his expertise.
Notably, Queen Camilla’s son also made rounds as his latest publication, Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, features 100 recipes spanning two centuries of royal culinary history.