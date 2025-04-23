Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey

The 'Sanju' actor recounted his brother's emotional sobriety journey

Sanjay Dutts sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey  

Sanjay Dutt's younger sister, Priya Dutt, opened up about her brother's emotional sobriety journey. 

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor was just 21 at the time when his late mother, Nargis Dutt, was diagnosed with cancer back in 1980, which left a major impact on the actor’s mental well-being.

According to Sanjay’s sister, their mother’s illness came when her brother was set to mark his acting debut with his first movie, Rocky.

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Priya disclosed that the 65-year-old Indian actor got addicted after the passing of their mother.

"Sanju’s drug abuse had started while our mother was sick, as he was here (India) most of the time. Nobody had the time to keep a check on him because our focus then was our mom and her illness," the 58-year-old social worker stated.

She further shared Sanjay took three to four years to recover from his extreme drug addiction, as he was in Germany and the United States of America's famous rehabilitation centres.

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film 'The Bhootnii' 

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is set to appear in his upcoming horror-romance movie, The Bhootnii, alongside Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Aasif Khan in the leading roles.  

The film is slated to be released across theatres on May 1, 2025.  

