Royal

Prince William receives new Royal title previously held by King Charles

Prince William has been given a huge Royal title from his father King Charles III.

The Prince of Wales and monarch made a joint appearance at Westminster Abbey on Friday, May 16, to attend the Order of the Bath in honour of Order's 300th anniversary.

As per GB news, this marks his majesty's first Service as Sovereign of the Order, established by Letters Patent of George I in 1725.

During the memorable event, Prince William has been given the Great Master of the Order title, previously held by his father.

Military officers and senior civil servants also attended the service, which includes oath-taking and installation of five Knights.

After the service, the 76-year-old monarch and the future King will proceed to the Henry VII Lady Chapel for the Installation ceremonies.

Upon their arrival to the ceremonial event, King Charles and William were welcomed at the Great West Door of the Abbey before joining the procession of the Officers and Knights.

The service, which takes place every four years highlights the significance of this 300-year-old tradition.

William, the first in line to the throne attends each service as Great Master.

