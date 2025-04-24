Meghan Markle pens sweet note after attending TIME100 with Prince Harry

  April 24, 2025
Meghan Markle had a “great time” at TIME100 Summit!

On Wednesday, April 23, the Duchess of Sussex made a gorgeous appearance with her husband, Prince Harry, at the 2025 session of the prestigious Times event.

During the star-studded affair, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had a delightful conversation with Jessica Sibley about her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

To reflect on the event and the wonderful chat, Meghan turned to her official Instagram handle to pen a sweet note.

In the post, she shared her photo with Jessica, taken during their conversation, featuring the duo sharing laughs as they enjoyed the interview.

“Thanks to TIME 100 (@time) for having this alum come back to celebrate, chat, and sprinkle a little joy. I had a great time with you, Jessica Sibley. Thanks to you and your team!” the former American actress noted in her sweet post.

Meghan Markle’s chat with Jessica Sibley:

During the conversation, Meghan Markle stated, "A confession I can share with you today is that I'm the happiest I've ever been. To have a husband and a partner who is so supportive and kids who are healthy and happy, I never imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do."

“After a year of work and development and manufacturing, we had a feeling there would be some buzz surrounding it, but 45 minutes was not something I could have anticipated,” she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at TIME100 Summit 2025:

At the 2025 summit of TIME100, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a striking appearance, lovingly holding each other’s hands.

For the prestigious ceremony, the With Love, Meghan host wore a beautiful tan suit with white shirt and also flashed a gorgeous ring in a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was dressed in a navy blue suit paired with a white shirt and black shoes.

