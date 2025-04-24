Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?

Customers can easily preorder Switch 2 through various retailers

Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?

Nintendo Switch 2 is officially announced live for preorders in the United States (US).

After an unexpected delay, the company officially announced on Thursday, April 24, 2025, that the new console is now available to pre-order at select retailers.

Major retailers Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy have opened the pre-order floodgates as of midnight ET, with GameStop not far behind, opting for 11 am ET.

If you want a Nintendo Switch 2 for launch day, you’ll likely need a preorder.

Switch 2: Where to preorder?

Users have two main options to purchase Switch 2: the Nintendo Switch 2 ($449.99), or the Nintendo Switch 2: Mario Kart World bundle ($499.99).

If you’re picking up a Switch 2 at launch, the Mario Kart World bundle is hands down the best value.

Customers can easily preorder Switch 2 through various retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy.

Nintendo Switch 2: Mario Kart World bundle

1. Walmart - $499.00

2. GameStop - $499.99

3. Amazon - $499.99

4. Best Buy - $499.99

5. Target - $499.99

To note, the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is a limited-time release.

Nintendo Switch 2 

According to industry analystnd s, afinancial advisors in the gaming sector, Switch 2 will be the biggest launch in all of gaming.

Switch 2 release date

The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially set to launch on June 5, 2025. However, it is not confirmed yet when retailers will re-stock units.

Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’
James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis

James Middleton makes his support clear after Kate's message to Prince Louis
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67
Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf
Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf
How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?
How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?
Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80
Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80
Star Wars Zero Company set to debut soon with advanced gameplay
Star Wars Zero Company set to debut soon with advanced gameplay
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft
Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft
Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban
Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover