Nintendo Switch 2 is officially announced live for preorders in the United States (US).
After an unexpected delay, the company officially announced on Thursday, April 24, 2025, that the new console is now available to pre-order at select retailers.
Major retailers Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy have opened the pre-order floodgates as of midnight ET, with GameStop not far behind, opting for 11 am ET.
If you want a Nintendo Switch 2 for launch day, you’ll likely need a preorder.
Switch 2: Where to preorder?
Users have two main options to purchase Switch 2: the Nintendo Switch 2 ($449.99), or the Nintendo Switch 2: Mario Kart World bundle ($499.99).
If you’re picking up a Switch 2 at launch, the Mario Kart World bundle is hands down the best value.
Customers can easily preorder Switch 2 through various retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy.
Nintendo Switch 2: Mario Kart World bundle
1. Walmart - $499.00
2. GameStop - $499.99
3. Amazon - $499.99
4. Best Buy - $499.99
5. Target - $499.99
To note, the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is a limited-time release.
Nintendo Switch 2
According to industry analystnd s, afinancial advisors in the gaming sector, Switch 2 will be the biggest launch in all of gaming.
Switch 2 release date
The Nintendo Switch 2 is officially set to launch on June 5, 2025. However, it is not confirmed yet when retailers will re-stock units.