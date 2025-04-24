Lily Collins writes loving note to Camille Razat as she exits ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins is “proud” of her Emily in Paris costar Camille Razat!
On Thursday, April 24, the 36-year-old American actress turned to her official Instagram Story to pen a sweet message for her Netflix show costar after working together in four seasons.
In her Story, Lily re-shared Camille’s Instagram post in which she officially announced her exit from the hit romantic-comedy TV series and expressed, “Thank you for the incredible memories @camillerazat.”
“You've brought a spark and a light to this show that will be so missed but ALWAYS celebrated. You're a force and I'm so proud of you and excited for all you have to come...” the Inheritance actress added.
She concluded the caption by writing, “Love you mama!”
Camille Razat announces her exit from ‘Emily in Paris’:
In her Instagram post on Wednesday, April 23, Camille Razat announced, “After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.”
“It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons,” stated The Accusation actress.
The actress played the character of Emily's frenemy, Camille, in four seasons of the show and exited the TV series before season 5.
‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 cast:
For the 5th season of Emily in Paris, Netflix has confirmed the return of Lily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Thalia Besson, and Eugenio Franceschini.