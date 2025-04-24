Prince William, Princess Kate to relive early romance days in 14th anniversary trip

Prince William and Princess Kate will be commemorating their 14th wedding anniversary with a romantic trip.

As reported by GB, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to visit an isolated self-catering cottage on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, commencing from Tuesday, April 29 to April 30.

The couple will be spending the first night in the modest accommodation on the scenic Scottish island.

Their tour will focus on celebrating and connecting with rural communities in the Scottish Highlands, specifically on the Isles of Mull and Iona.

The Scotland trip is coinciding with the Royal couple's 14th wedding anniversary, which falls on April 29, as they will be returning to the country, where they first met.

Prince William, Princess Kate relationship timeline

William and Kate began their relationship as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where they both studied art history in the early 2000's.

They married at Westminister Abbey in London on April 29, 2011.

Furthermore. the pair share three children together, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

Prince William, Princess Kate's Scotland trip itinerary

The couple will kick-off their anniversary trip by visiting the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

During the visit, they'll tour an artisan market inside Aros Hall, a local community hub, and meet with town's arts and crafts creators.

Later in the day, the duo will visit a new developed croft, a land used for agriculture, as they will learn about sustainable production and the hospitality industry on the Isle of Mull.

On April 30, the couple will visit the Isle of Iona, where they’ll meet with rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service.

The trip comes after Prince William and Princess Kate marked their youngest son Louis seventh birthday on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

