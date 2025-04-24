Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence land in Turkey for special royal tour

Princess Anne delivers powerful speech during diplomatic state visit to Turkey

Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence land in Turkey for special royal tour

Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence landed in Turkey to kick off a royal tour on behalf of King Charles.

As per Hello!, The Princess Royal, 74, arrived in Turkey on Thursday, April 24, for a series of royal engagements.

Zara Tindall’s mother began her trip at the Canakkale Martyrs' Memorial to mark the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

Back in the First World War by the UK, around 100,000 troops died.

Anne also delivered a speech and confessed that it was a "great and solemn honour" to attend the service, remembering the sacrifice on all sides of the "unforgiving campaign.”

Charles’ sister praised Turkish allies and highlighted the importance of remembering late soldiers.

The Princess Royal laid red carnations on the graves of Turkish soldiers to show her respect.

Princess Anne carries out key duty on behalf of King Charles:

During the first day of Turkey trip, Princess Anne laid a wreath on the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie VC, behalf of King Charles.

The message on the card read, "Everlasting remembrance, Charles R.”

Princess Anne’s upcoming itinerary of Turkey visit:

The Princess Royal is set to attend a dawn service commemorating the 110th anniversary of the ANZAC landing at Gallipoli on April 25.

Many people from Australia and New Zealand are expected to arrive in Turkey for the anniversary.

