Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment have unveiled the official trailer and release date for Ghost of Yōtei.
The company officially revealed on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that the game which takes place 329 years after the events of “Tsushima,” follows the warrior Atsu on her bloody quest for revenge at the dawn of the Edo period.
There is a film adaptation in the works at Sony and an anime series based on the game’s multiplayer mode coming to Crunchyroll in 2027.
“Games are hard to make, and sequels are tough,” stated Ghost of Yōtei co-creative director Jason Connell.
“Before we go and make a second version of something, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What’s the core of it? What are the things that we feel we never walk away from?’ Samurai cinema-inspired combat. Lethal precision in the way it’s felt in the controller. We loved creating the beautiful world,” Connell added.
Ghost of Yōtei preorder
According to the company, if you preorder any edition of Ghost of Yōtei, you’ll get a unique in-game mask, alongside a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six at launch1.
Ghost of Yōtei price
The price of the standard edition of Ghost of Yōtei will be $69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP and will be available at retail or at the PlayStation Store.
Meanwhile, the Ghost of Yōtei Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP.
Ghost of Yōtei release date
Ghost of Yōtei is set to be launched on PlayStation 5 on Thursday, October 2, 2025.