Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed

On preorder of any edition of Ghost of Yōtei, you’ll get unique mask, alongside set of seven PSN avatars

Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collectors edition details revealed
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed

Sony Interactive Entertainment have unveiled the official trailer and release date for Ghost of Yōtei.

The company officially revealed on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that the game which takes place 329 years after the events of “Tsushima,” follows the warrior Atsu on her bloody quest for revenge at the dawn of the Edo period.

There is a film adaptation in the works at Sony and an anime series based on the game’s multiplayer mode coming to Crunchyroll in 2027.

“Games are hard to make, and sequels are tough,” stated Ghost of Yōtei co-creative director Jason Connell.

“Before we go and make a second version of something, we have to ask ourselves, ‘What’s the core of it? What are the things that we feel we never walk away from?’ Samurai cinema-inspired combat. Lethal precision in the way it’s felt in the controller. We loved creating the beautiful world,” Connell added.

Source: PlayStation Blog
Source: PlayStation Blog


Ghost of Yōtei preorder

According to the company, if you preorder any edition of Ghost of Yōtei, you’ll get a unique in-game mask, alongside a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yōtei Six at launch1.

Ghost of Yōtei price

The price of the standard edition of Ghost of Yōtei will be $69.99 USD / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP and will be available at retail or at the PlayStation Store.

Meanwhile, the Ghost of Yōtei Digital Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP.

Ghost of Yōtei release date

Ghost of Yōtei is set to be launched on PlayStation 5 on Thursday, October 2, 2025.  

Antibiotics may increase risk of asthma, allergies in children, study

Antibiotics may increase risk of asthma, allergies in children, study
Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney finds it hard to move on from Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino
Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed

Ghost of Yōtei set to release soon: Collector's edition details revealed
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’
Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years
Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years
Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch
Ubisoft, Immutable team up for Web3 card game launch
Carlos Alcaraz faces major injury setback as he withdraws from Madrid Open
Carlos Alcaraz faces major injury setback as he withdraws from Madrid Open
Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with José Mourinho ahead of 2026 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with José Mourinho ahead of 2026 World Cup
John Cena ignored by several WWE superstars in wrestling GOAT list
John Cena ignored by several WWE superstars in wrestling GOAT list
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?
Nintendo Switch 2 preorders now live: Where to buy?
Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67
Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf
Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf
How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?
How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?
Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80
Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80