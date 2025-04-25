Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist

Prince William has revealed his true feelings on father, King Charles’ latest Apple Music playlist, titled The King's Music Room.
The Prince of Wales shared his playful disbelief at the monarch’s recent endeavor during his solo visit to Mentivity House in south London on Wednesday.
During the visit, the prince had a lively conversation with director Adeyemi Michael.
Their discussion took a humorous turn when Michael jokingly asked if Prince William thought his father might have included "Garage and UK Funky" tracks in his Apple Music playlist.
"I'm not sure he'd know what that was. I was expecting a lot of classical music, so I was surprised,” the heir to the British throne confessed while laughing.
King Charles eclectic playlist included hits from artists like Kylie Minogue, Bob Marley and Grace Jones.
After concluding the solo outing, Prince William shared a touching message on his Instagram account.
“Great to be at Mentivity House in South London and to see how it provides a safe and inspiring space for young people. As an organisation built on trust, listening, and a deep understanding of local needs, @mentivity is an outstanding example of what’s possible when those at the grassroots are empowered,” he wrote along with the photos from the engagement.
The King's Music Room:
King Charles teamed up with Apple music to release a playlist to commemorate Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 10, 2025.
" Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," the King said in the opening remarks of The King's Music Room, a special Apple Music radio show recorded at Buckingham Palace.
The show is named after one of the state rooms at the royal residence, in which a baby Prince Charles was christened in 1948.