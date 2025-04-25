Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended annual dawn service of Anzac Day in London on behalf of King Charles

  • Royal
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London
Duchess Sophie represents King Charles at Anzac Day annual service in London 

Prince Andrew’s wife, Duchess Sophie, represented King Charles during the annual dawn service of Anzac Day in London.

The Duchess of Edinburgh spotted somber as she attended the commemorating ceremony on Friday, April 25, at the Australian War Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, marking Anzac Day.

During the appearance, Sophie was dressed in a black outfit with a coordinated hat and brown heels.

At the prestigious event, the mom-of-two was accompanied by Australia's High Commissioner, Stephen Smith, and acting High Commissioner for New Zealand, Chris Seed.

For those unaware, Anzac Day has been commemorated in the UK's capital since the first anniversary of the First World War Anzac - Australian and New Zealand Army Corps - landings at Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1916.

According to Daily Express, Duchess Sophie is also expected to visit another wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph and a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey this week. 

King Charles' heartfelt message on Anzac Day 

This public engagement comes after His Majesty released a somber message on the occasion of Anzac Day 2025.

Taking to Instagram, the monarch stated, "As we approach the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, it is with great admiration that I write to thank you, once again, for your selfless service in those most difficult and dangerous times."

Meanwhile, King Charles' younger sister, Princess Anne, visited Turkey to visit north-west Turkey on behalf of the 76-year-old British King. 

The Princess Royal remembered "brave Anzacs" during her heartfelt homage to the deceased warriors' families.

Neither King Charles nor his representatives have revealed the reason for skipping the Anzac Day ceremony in London.  

Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video

Justin Bieber shows harsh reality of paparazzi harassment in disturbing video
Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner

Ben Affleck makes heartfelt remarks for JLo's alleged beau Kevin Costner
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations

Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool

OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Buckingham Palace issues update on King Charles, Camilla’s VE Day celebrations
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Princess Anne publicly delivers King Charles key message to mark special occasion
Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Prince William reveals his true feelings on King Charles’ Apple Music playlist
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil poignant monument in New York
Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit
Prince William cheerfully engages with young people during Mentivity visit
King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation releases delightful statement
Prince William faces pressure after Beatrice, Eugenie recent move
Prince William faces pressure after Beatrice, Eugenie recent move
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’
Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on ‘incredible’ outing with ‘beloved daughters’
Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence land in Turkey for special royal tour
Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence land in Turkey for special royal tour
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah
Princess Eugenie releases touching message after poignant visit with mom Sarah