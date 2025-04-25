Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon

Moon and Venus will be easily visible to the naked eye in upcoming stunning celestial wonder

Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon: Here’s when
Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon: Here’s when

Early birds on Earth will have the opportunity to witness a stunning celestial wonder, the conjunction of two planets to form a smiley face this week.

Between 30 to 40 minutes prior to sunrise on Friday, April 25, a waning crescent moon will be visible left to a luminous planet Venus and the less radiant planet Saturn to create a happy and brighter face, as reported by astronomy news outlet EarthSky.

Skyobservers will be astonished to catch an astonishing glimpse of a lopsided celestial smile across the eastern sky before sunrise, according to EarthSky.

However, skygazers must have a clear sky to experience the rare occurrence.

The moon and Venus will be easily visible to the naked eye; however, the less radiant Staurn is likely to pose a challenge.

It is pertinent to mention that viewers are highly recommended to avoid looking at the sunbeam’s glare without taking any precautionary measures to avoid irreversible eye damage.

Closest new supermoon of 2025

Another astronomical event, the closest new supermoon of 2025, is expected to follow the moon and planet conjunction, yet it’s less striking.

The upcoming celestial event is scheduled for Sunday, April 27.

This will occur when the moon is at a distance of 221,917 miles from Earth, which is approximately 17,000 miles closer than the moon’s average distance of 238,900 miles, according to EarthSky.

