Jannik Sinner admits ‘tough’ road after doping ban: ‘It won’t be easy’

World No. 1 Sinner opens up about his three-month suspension period as ban nears end

Jannik Sinner became brutally honest about the struggles he might face after returning to court following a three-month doping ban.

According to Tennis, the 23-year-old in an interview with local broadcaster ORF Südtirol, accepted that it will not be “easy” for him to meet expectations right after the comeback.

He told the broadcaster, “Now that we have less than a month to go, we're training very, very hard. Hopefully, we'll get some momentum going again ahead of the clay season. It certainly won't be easy for me.”

“The first games will be really difficult. But hopefully I'll be able to get back into the rhythm and then we'll see how it goes,” the World No. 1, who is standing firm on his top position despite losing more than 2,000 points, added.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has been banned from playing tournaments he was tested positive for the banned substance clostebol twice in March 2024.

Jannik Sinner on his time during the three-month ban

Talking about his time during the ban, he said, “I think at the beginning of the three months, it was quite nice. A bit of time away from all the grind, I spent time with family, with friends. I was doing new things and getting to know myself better, finding out where I stand. I think it helped me a lot.” 

When will Jannik Sinner return to the court?

Sinner’s suspension begins on February 9 and is scheduled to end on May 4, 2025. He will be eligible to play the Italian Open on home ground three days after his ban ends.

During the months of suspension, he missed four ATP 1000s this season, including the Miami Open, where he was the defending champion. Indian Wells, Monte-Carlo, and Madrid Open. But he is lucky enough as he will not miss the upcoming Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, starting from May 20, 2025.  

