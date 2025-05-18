Everton wins final Goodison Park match with heartfelt goodbye

Sports

  • May 18, 2025
Everton played their last Premier League match at Goodison Park on Sunday, May 18 and luckily won the game against Southampton.

The game was filled with emotional moments as the stadium has been their home for 133 years.

Before the match, thousands of fans gathered outside to say a final goodbye to the historic ground with blue smoke spread through the streets outside Goodison Park.

Inside the stadium, around 80 former Everton players, including famous stars like Wayne Rooney and Tim Cahill, were also invited to attend.

The team easily won the match against Southampton who have already been dropped from the league with a score of 2-0.

Iliman Ndiaye stood out by scoring an impressive goal just six minutes into the game.

After winning the match, Ndiaye expressed, “Very special. I wanted to give them something today.”

The men's senior team will now shift to a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which is now called the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Everton women's team will now start using Goodison Park as their regular home ground starting from the next season.

New stadium set to open in August after hosting practice events:

The new stadium has already hosted some practice events, including a football match between Everton's and Wigan's under-18 teams.

The construction of the new stadium is believed to have cost £800 with a capacity of 52,888 seats. The stadium will officially open in August.

